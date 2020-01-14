Waterlogic opens first U.S. manufacturing facility

Waterlogic, a leading global designer, manufacturer, distributor and service provider of purified drinking water dispensers, is pleased to announce the opening of a new state-of-the-art factory in the U.S.

The addition of a home-grown manufacturing facility emphasizes Waterlogic’s commitment to the region and allows the company to focus on locally-tailored R&D, and provide unmatched technical service, support and product refurbishment to its U.S. and Canadian customers and dealers.



By assembling in the U.S. and sourcing many parts and materials locally, Waterlogic can also reduce the tariffs currently imposed on shipping their products from their China factory. Alongside these benefits, Waterlogic brings US$1.6 million in capital investment and opportunity to the U.S., and over 150 new jobs to the area.



Jonathan Ben-David, Group CEO Manufacturing and R&D said, “Innovation is at the heart of everything we do, and Waterlogic has manufactured its own products since 1995, first from a base in Korea and then China. The U.S. is an established lead market for us, and the new facility provides the domestic expertise and responsiveness our customers and dealers in North America deserve.”



After an 18-month national search for the ideal location and securing a Texas Enterprise Fund grant of US$524,400, the company chose Grapevine in the Dallas Forth Worth area of Texas. Its business-friendly environment, excellent university-educated population, thriving labor market, and attractive quality of life were a winning combination for the company.



The 111,000 square foot site is close to domestic and international transport links and its central U.S. location allows for 2-4 day shipping virtually anywhere in the country.



“Our team carefully evaluated a number of potential sites throughout the U.S. and was most impressed with the overwhelming advantages associated with Texas, Tarrant County, and the City of Grapevine. The factory will give Waterlogic a competitive advantage to further stake our claim as a top tier provider of water purification processes and sustainability, and we’re excited to be establishing in DFW, bringing new jobs and investment to the area,” said Casey Taylor, CEO Waterlogic Americas.



Casey Taylor, Nate Hurst, CEO Waterlogic USA, and Gary Keefer, President Waterlogic USA, will relocate to Texas. Waterlogic expects the factory to be fully operational in early 2020 with the first American-assembled dispensers shipping in March, and an initial capacity of 36,000 units per year.







About Waterlogic

Waterlogic is an innovative designer, manufacturer, distributor and service provider of drinking water dispensers and solutions designed for environments such as offices, factories, hospitals, restaurants, hotels, schools and public spaces. From freestanding, countertop and integrated dispensers to water filling stations, fountains and boilers, every solution focuses on delivering the best quality water in the most sustainable way. Founded in 1992, Waterlogic was one of the first companies to introduce mains-fed dispensers to customers worldwide, and has been at the forefront of the market promoting product design and water quality, the application of proprietary technologies, sustainability and world-class sales and service. Waterlogic has its own subsidiaries in 17 countries and its leading markets are the US, Australia and Western Europe, in particular the UK and Germany. In addition, Waterlogic’s extensive and expanding independent global distribution network reaches over 50 countries around the world in North and South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and South Africa. More information can be found at www.waterlogic.com

