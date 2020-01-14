Analytix Joins AAHomecare as an Affiliate Member

American Association for Homecare is the premier nationwide advocacy group representing providers of home medical or durable medical equipment and services. Analytix joined the AAHomecare as an affiliate member.

[USPRwire, Tue Jan 14 2020] Analytix joined the American Association for Homecare (AAHomecare) as an affiliate member. AAHomecare is the premier nationwide advocacy group representing providers of home medical or durable medical equipment and services.



The AAHomecare Association advocates on behalf of the entire homecare community in legislative and regulatory arenas at the federal and state level. Its members are focused on improving the lives of their customers and patients. Also, they ensure that the HME industry is well-positioned to succeed within the new value-based care economy through regular legislative, regulatory, and public relations campaigns.



As an AAHomecare affiliate member Analytix receives access to a wide range of services and resources that keep Analytix informed about the latest developments, compliance issues, industry trends, and data. Besides, the membership also offers various forums for education and training, networking opportunities, and consumer information.



Analytix has a legacy of delivering customized medical billing solutions to DME and HME practices that streamline and optimize their revenue cycle management. This association reiterates Analytix's dedication to grow its position as a leader in the HME medical billing outsourcing space and better serve the HME community.



ABOUT ANALYTIX

Analytix Solutions (https://www.analytix.com) is a one-stop integrated solutions provider delivering high-quality services consistently, cost-effectively, and collaboratively. Our extensive experience, combined with deep industry knowledge and technical expertise allows us to develop, solutions that can be customized to the specific needs of any business. Analytix's cross-disciplinary domain expertise includes Accounting & Finance, Medical Billing (https://www.analytixmedicalbilling.com) , IT, and AV. Analytix has also developed Insight360, a management portal that integrates application tools and accounting services to help specialized industries better manage their finances and operations.